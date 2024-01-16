KARK and FOX16 Workout Card

Card is valid for one free beginner class per participating fitness centers, yoga studios, gyms and kickboxing centers listed below. Only one card per person. For use at only one location per business. For use M-F only.
|
Barefoot Studio
Little Rock - 3515 Old Cantrell Rd
|
Blue Yoga Nyla
NLR - 3801 JFK Blvd
|
Breakout Lifestyle Fitness
Little Rock - 11121 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 1B
|
Club Fit
Little Rock - 400 W. Capitol Ave
|
Club Pilates
Little Rock - 16900 Chenal Parkway, Ste. 160
|
Conway Fitness & Kickboxing
Conway - 1055 Sunflower Drive, Ste 101
|
Cyclebar
Little Rock - 17711 Chenal Parkway Suite I-111
|
Eclectic Yoga
|
Eden Salt Studio
Little Rock - 15400 Chenal Parkway #160
|
Esporta
Little Rock - 304 S W University Ave.
|
Go Inside Yoga
Conway - 1815 Hairston St
|
Jazzercise
Little Rock - 10700 N. Rodney Parham Rd. Ste. B5
|
JP Fitness + Recovery
Little Rock - 5604 R St.
|
Manduu
Little Rock - 17200 Chenal Pkwy Ste 230
|
Orangetheory Fitness
Little Rock - 6831 Cantrell Road
|
SparkFit
Little Rock - 1324-B S Main Street
|
W.O.W. Fitness
Little Rock - 5523 Mabelvale Pike
KARK Workout Card
1401 West Capitol
Suite 104
Little Rock, Arkansas 72201
Phone: 5013404582